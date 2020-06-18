Ruth Huggins Knox
Ruth Huggins Knox

Indianapolis - Mrs. Ruth Huggins Knox 99 of Indianapolis, passed away June 10, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Mon. June 22, 2020 12:00 p.m. at Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home Peoples Chapel with calling from 10:00 a.m. to Service time. Burial in Crown Hill Cemetery.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home
JUN
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home
5252 E. 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 923-2381
