Ruth Huggins Knox
Indianapolis - Mrs. Ruth Huggins Knox 99 of Indianapolis, passed away June 10, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Mon. June 22, 2020 12:00 p.m. at Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home Peoples Chapel with calling from 10:00 a.m. to Service time. Burial in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.