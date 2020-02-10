|
|
Ruth Imogene (McNelly) Leck
Franklin, IN - Ruth Imogene (McNelly) Leck, 90, of Franklin, IN passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Indiana Masonic Home at Compass Park in Franklin, IN. She was the widow of Carl Leck. A service will be conducted on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center,, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN, with the Order of Eastern Star Chapter #442 Southport, Smyrna Shrine Guild and the Reverend Roxie McNelly conducting. Friends may call Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10AM till service time at the mortuary. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, IN. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020