Ruth Jeanette Adams
Indianapolis, - 100, died December 29, 2019. She was born August 12, 1919 in Lafayette, Indiana to James and Esther Hileman Cook. She worked at the K-Mart Café retiring in 1984. She was a member of The Beech Grove United Methodist Church. Ruth is survived by her sons James K. and Charles "Red" (Cyndi) Adams, daughter Janis Raye, sister Janet Cowan and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Adams, sister Elizabeth Hawk, Alice Norton, Ethel Siemier, and brother Charles Cook. A Celebration of Ruth's life will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2 pm at Little and Sons Beech Grove Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12 - 2 pm. Burial will be at Acton Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019