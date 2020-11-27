1/1
Ruth M. Lesko
Ruth M. Lesko

Indianapolis IN - Ruth Marie Lesko, 93, passed away November 21, 2020. She was a homemaker while the children were young and then worked for RCA. She loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and a wonderful cook. Her mac-and-cheese recipe has been passed down through generations and is known to all as "Grandma Lesko's mac and cheese". Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lesko. She is survived by her children, Mark (Barb) Lesko, Peggy (Tom) Risch, John (David) Lesko and Rick (Nicky) Lesko; grandchildren, Aaron, Shelby (Chris), Rebecca, Camille, Sydney (Brian), Madison and David; great granddaughter, Eleanor. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am Saturday November 28, 2020 with Visitation 10am-11am before the Service. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
