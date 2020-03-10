Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cross and Crown Lutheran Church
5233 E. 79th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Cross and Crown Lutheran Church
5233 E. 79th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Ruth Marie (Snook) Pioch


1923 - 2020
Ruth Marie (Snook) Pioch Obituary
Ruth Marie (Snook) Pioch

Indianapolis - Ruth Marie (Snook) Pioch passed away on March 6, 2020 at the age of 96. Ruth was born in McClure, PA on November 10, 1923. Friends may call from 4pm to 8pm, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis and from 9am to 10am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the church. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Cross and Crown Lutheran Church, 5233 E. 79th Street, Indianapolis. Burial at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery will immediately follow the service. Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to the Music Program at Cross and Crown Lutheran Church, 5233 E. 79th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250 or the West End Library, PO Box 111, Laurelton, PA 17835. To view the full obituary please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
