Ruth McCammon Hancock
Indianapolis - Ruth McCammon Hancock 100, of Indianapolis, passed away Wednesday morning, October 30, 2019. Ruth was born April 1, 1919 In Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Edwin L. & Edith Blanch Oliver McCammon. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles R. Hancock, Jr. Ruth is survived by two daughters, Judy K. Hancock and Carolyn Ann Smith; sister, Nancy (Robert) Raber; three grandchildren, Tina Maria Hennessey, Tracy Ann Andrews, and Scott Allen Smith; and three great grandchildren, Nicole Andrews, Jessie Schindler, and Ashley Hennessey. Ruth was a beautician for 50 years and was a charter member of the Community Church at Murphy's Landing. Calling hours will take place from 11-1PM, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Community Church at Murphy's Landing, 7401 South Harding Street, Indianapolis with Rev. Paul Erny will officiating the service at 1:00PM. She will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery, Indianapolis, IN. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Community Church at Murphy's Landing, 7401 South Harding Street, Indianapolis, IN 46217-5483. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019