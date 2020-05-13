Ruth Patricia "Pat" McClarney
Indianapolis - Ruth Patricia "Pat" McClarney, 87, died Friday May 8, at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis. She was a resident of Indianapolis.
She was born on February 7, 1933, in Watseka, Illinois. Her parents were Lucille (Brown) Baer and Walter Baer. She married Donald Wayne McClarney, son of Wayne McClarney, owner of McClarney's Famous Restaurant, on June 12, 1955 in Lafayette, Indiana. They had three children - Denise Fox (Rich) of Westfield; David McClarney of Indianapolis; and Scott McClarney (Tracie) of Greenwood. They had two grandchildren Kyle McClarney and McKenzie McClarney of Greenwood.
Patricia attended Indiana University majoring in business. Her husband Donald McClarney was a 1955 graduate of the Purdue University School of Pharmacy. Both Patricia and Donald were active members of their community on the southside of Indianapolis serving in many civic and philanthropic organizations. They were long time members of the Southport Presbyterian Church.
Patricia was employed by Community South Hospital for 17 years where she worked in the Medical Records Department. After retiring from Community South, she was employed by Stein Mart working in the Boutique Department for over ten years.
Patricia was a member of Tri-Kappa Sorority, and also served on the Board of the Women's Committee of the South Group of the Indianapolis Symphony, where she chaired committees and planned many events over the years. She was also an active member of the Alliance for the Indianapolis Museum of Art, now known as Newfields.
Patricia was also a member of the Red Hat Cultured Pearls group on the southside, and enjoyed many activities with friends, such as playing bridge and participating in a bowling league. She was also a member of the Purdue Alumni Association and attended many football games over the years as a member of the John Purdue Club. Patricia also enjoyed traveling, as well, and her many adventures included two trips to Europe with her daughter Denise.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a public service will not be held. A private service for family will be held May 20, 2020 at G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home, followed by interment at Greenwood Cemetery. After Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, the family plans to host a Celebration of Life event to honor her memory, so that family and friends can gather to remember her and to celebrate her wonderful life. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences: www.ghherrmann.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 13 to May 17, 2020.