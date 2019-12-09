Services
Bailey Love Mortuary
35 W Park Dr
Huntington, IN 46750
(260) 356-1710
Resources
Ruthann (Pribble) Fickle

Ruthann (Pribble) Fickle Obituary
Ruthann (Pribble) Fickle

Indianapolis - Ruthann (Pribble) Fickle, age 85, formerly of Huntington died December 6, 2019 in Indianapolis.

Ruthann was born in Warren the daughter of Silbert and Nora (Beavans) Pribble. She graduated from Warren High School and Ball State Teachers College. She married H. Richard "Dick" Fickle who proceeded her in death. She was member of Central Christian Church in Huntington. She retired as the director of the Weekday Religious Education Program for the Associated Churches of Huntington County.

She is survived by daughters Sara Fickle of Indianapolis, Nancy (Stephen) Davison and Carrie (Robert) Cooper, both of Fishers, a son, Joseph Fickle of Minneapolis, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sister, Doris Sauerwein.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. December 12 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, Huntington, Indiana. A memorial service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Paul Hirschy officiating.

Preferred memorials are to Associated Churches of Huntington County for the By the Book program or Riley Children's Foundation, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.baileylove.com. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Ruthann Fickle.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
