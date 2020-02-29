|
|
Ryan Chadwick Scurlock
Ryan Chadwick Scurlock, 45, was born April 29, 1974 in Indianapolis Indiana. He was the youngest of five children to Pearl Scurlock. Even as a child, Ryan was friendly and never knew a stranger evidenced by the life-long bond he forged with Gary Edwards at just four years old.
As he grew older, Ryan amassed friends from all sides of town and eventually attended high school on the North East Side of Indianapolis. While attending both Lawrence North High School (LN) and Hamilton Southeastern High School (HSE), he was an accomplished athlete earning awards in three different sports. He went on to be the first in his family to graduate from high school earning a diploma in 1993 from HSE where he also held the school long jump record for more than 20 years.
Ryan was always joyous whether he was at his workplace, Mays Chemical Company, spending time with his girlfriend Nikki Moneymaker, taking care of his mom Pearl, or at various hangouts where he liked to eat, play cards, and enjoy life. His smile could truly light up a room and his positivity was infectious. He would often advise friends to just "smile and enjoy life".
Ryan is survived by his children Ryan Chadwick Scurlock Jr., Ashley Scurlock, and Devon Gurganus; grandchildren Asher Scurlock and Sophia Scurlock; mother Pearl Scurlock; siblings Donnie Ray (Kim) Scurlock, Rex Allen (Libby) Scurlock, Martin Todd Scurlock, and Tonya (Cliff) VanFossen and several nieces and nephews. Ryan is also survived by his guardians Gary and Carol Edwards and their children Trut, Valerie, Victoria, Trey, Veeanna, and Tyler.
Visitation will be Wednesday March 4th from 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM and a funeral service will follow promptly. Visitation and funeral service will both take place at Forest Lawn Funeral Home 1977 S. State Rd. 135 Greenwood, IN 46143
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020