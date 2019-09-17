Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Croys Creek Cemetery
County Road 900 West & West Co. Road 1050 South
Reelsville, IN
Ryan Keene Skelton


1984 - 2019
Ryan Keene Skelton Obituary
Ryan Keene Skelton

Laurel - Ryan Keene Skelton, age 35, of Laurel, Indiana died unexpectedly Monday, September 16, 2019 at his residence in Laurel.

Born August 20, 1984 in Beech Grove, Indiana he was the son of the late Arlen Keene Skelton & Jamie Kay Allen.

Survivors include his son, Alexander Keene Skelton, a sister, Rhiannon Skelton of Metamora, Indiana, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces & nephews.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, 3:00 P.M., at Croys Creek Cemetery, County Road 900 West & West Co. Road 1050 South, Reelsville, Indiana.

The staff of Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home is honored to serve the Skelton family, to sign the online guest book please visit www.phillipsandmeyers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019
