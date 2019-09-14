Services
Indianapolis - Infant Ryan Matthew DeRyckere was born on Monday September 09, 2019 and passed away Thursday September 12, 2019. Ryan is the son of Matthew Andrew and Colleen Elizabeth (Larsen) DeRyckere. Ryan is also survived by his grandparents; Andy and Debbie (Prusinski) DeRyckere and Glen and Nancy (McMahon) Larsen great grandmother Maryann (Rogozinski) Prusinski and his aunt; Monica DeRyckere and uncles; Daniel DeRyckere and Erik Larsen. Ryan was preceded in death by his aunt Rachel DeRyckere. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday September 17, 2019 at St. Malachy Catholic Church (Brownsburg) at 10 am with calling one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Cemetery (Indianapolis). Memorial contributions may be given to Riley Children's Hospital Foundation 30 South Meridian Street Suite 200 Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509 in memory of Ryan. Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville are handling arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
