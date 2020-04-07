|
S. David Hedges
Indianapolis - age 83, passed away at his home Saturday, April 4.
David was born in Morganfield, KY on October 12, 1936. He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Sandra "Sandi" Hedges, from Indianapolis.
David's exceptional athletic abilities at Shortridge High School earned him a Division 1 athletic scholarship for Track & Cross Country at Indiana University, graduating in 1960. He went on to earn his master's degree in Education in 1962. He rode in the IU Little 500. He proudly served in the Army's 101st Airborne as a Paratrooper.
David was a teacher and administer at Lebanon High School in Indiana for 35 years. He coached football, baseball, track & field, cross country, and wrestling.
After living in the Lebanon community for 57 years, he moved to the south side of Indianapolis where he has resided for the last 6 years. David was extremely active in his church, and his faith in the Lord was very important to him. He loved his family, IU sports, bike riding, fitness, and fishing.
David will be remembered as a wonderful, loving father and husband. He was kind, honest, and loyal. He certainly left a positive legacy for his family and friends.
He is survived by brother Don Hedges (Martinsville, IN) and sister Sandy Maxwell (Noblesville, IN), children Mark Hedges (Lisa Hickerson), Newburgh, IN; Brian Hedges (Tori), St. Charles, IL; Ami Perryman (Jim), Blairsville GA; and Angi Stump, Lebanon, IN; grandchildren Ashley, Drew, Scott (Olivia), Keith, Myrissa, Russell, & Sam and three great grandchildren. His first wife Virginia Jonas of Newburgh, IN also survives him.
A celebration of his life will occur at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to:
Living Word Bible Church
6306 Gray Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Pastor Mark Woodard
Condolences can be made at Family Funeral Care Funeral Home or their web site at www.FamilyFuneralCareIndy.com
