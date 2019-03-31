|
S. Henry Bundles, Jr.
Sarasota - S. Henry Bundles, Jr., former Center for Leadership Development president, died on March 26 in Sarasota, Florida. He was 92.
An Indiana University graduate, he was a Neal-Marshall Alumni Club co-founder, a Kappa Alpha Psi life member and CEO of Summit Laboratories from 1962 to 1972.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Baker Bundles; three children (A'Lelia P., Lance and Mark Bundles); a stepdaughter, Liz Hickman. His first wife, A'Lelia M. Bundles, died in 1976.
Services will be April 22 at Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to CLD and Neal-Marshall.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 31, 2019