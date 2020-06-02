Sallie A. Burt
Indianapolis -
Sallie A. Burt, First Lady of Agape Apostolic Faith Assembly, passed at the age of 69. Sallie was born on September 15, 1950, in Kokomo, Indiana to Clara Kates. She was lovingly raised in the home of Harvey and Nellie Bell as the youngest of three children.
Sallie was married to Gary Burt on October 25, 1975. The young couple began their new life in Indianapolis. To this union, three daughters and one son were born. While her husband worked hard to provide for his family, they decided that Sallie would stay home to be a full-time homemaker. They believed this sacrifice would provide their children with the best love and care.
In February 1987, Sallie faithfully supported her husband as he obeyed the call of God to begin what is now known as Agape Apostolic Faith Assembly. She was extremely hospitable and gladly opened their home to accommodate this young and thriving church until it could no longer hold the growing congregation. The ministry quickly expanded and so did Sallie's heart of service for God's people. As First Lady, Sallie remained humble, accessible and down-to-earth while also serving in the church on the baptismal committee, as Sunday School teacher, praise service leader, altar worker, choir member and usher; living by her own motto "that many hands make work light". Sallie demonstrated her faith by visiting the sick and shut-in, praying, sharing scriptures and practical advice regularly.
Sallie departed this life peacefully at home on May 29, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted and faithful husband, Bishop Gary L. Burt, Sr., three daughters, Mika (Jason) Chambers, Melita (Rodney) Davis, Lydia (Timothy, Sr.) Ragland, one son, Gary Burt, Jr., step-daughter, Shunna Membres, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, four sisters, Virginia Bell, First Lady Judith (District Eld. Howard) Walker, Maureen Lindsay and Marva Kates and many other family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Agape Apostolic Faith Assembly. A viewing will precede the service from 10 am-12 pm. The service will be live-streamed at www.agapeapostolicfaith.org.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.