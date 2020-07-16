1/1
Sallie M. Thruston
Sallie M. Thruston

Indianapolis - Mrs. Sallie M. Luney Thruston, 87, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was a former teacher at Crooked Creek and retired after 28 years of service. She was the widow of the late Edsel Artois Thruston. She leaves to cherish, her daughters, April (Donald) Oldham, Dr. Wanda Thruston, and Gayle (Joseph) Fields; one nephew/son Adrian (Carolyn) Smiley; twelve grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, her brother, LeRoy Luney, an adopted Kenyan family that affectionately knew her as "Grandma", along with an abundance of nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
1 entry
July 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
