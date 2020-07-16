Sallie M. ThrustonIndianapolis - Mrs. Sallie M. Luney Thruston, 87, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was a former teacher at Crooked Creek and retired after 28 years of service. She was the widow of the late Edsel Artois Thruston. She leaves to cherish, her daughters, April (Donald) Oldham, Dr. Wanda Thruston, and Gayle (Joseph) Fields; one nephew/son Adrian (Carolyn) Smiley; twelve grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, her brother, LeRoy Luney, an adopted Kenyan family that affectionately knew her as "Grandma", along with an abundance of nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.