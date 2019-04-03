|
Sally A. Beck
New Palestine - Sally A. (Hawk) Beck, age 71, of New Palestine, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Springhurst Health Campus. She was born in Indianapolis on February 21, 1948 to Thomas Franklin and Martha Louise (Shaffer) Hawk. She graduated from Tudor Hall in 1966 and became a registered nurse through the Marion County General Hospital Nursing Program in 1971. Sally married Wayne Beck on June 28, 1974 in New Palestine.
She worked as a registered nurse for many years at Community East Hospital, and Major Hospital in Shelbyville, and Regency Place Nursing Home in Greenfield. Sally was a member of New Palestine United Methodist Church and Tri Kappa Service Sorority for 50 years. She enjoyed volunteering for the Hancock County Food Pantry and Kenneth Butler Soup Kitchen and also Helping Hands and the choir within her church.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Beck of New Palestine; sons, Ben (Sarah) Beck of Greenfield and Burt Beck of Indianapolis; three grandchildren, Andrew Thomas Beck, Brian Alexander Beck, and Nolan Ashcraft Beck; and sister, Mary Jo Shaw of New Palestine. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Martha Hawk; and brother-in-law, Robert Shaw.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with viewing one hour prior to the service at New Palestine United Methodist Church, 3565 S. 500 W., New Palestine, IN, 46163. Pastor Denise Robinson will be officiating. Burial will follow at New Palestine Cemetery in New Palestine.
Memorial contributions may be made by mail to the Community Ministry Center at New Palestine United Methodist Church, 3565 S. 500 W., New Palestine, IN, 46163 or envelopes will be available at the mortuary. Friends may share a memory or a condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 3, 2019