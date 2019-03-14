|
|
Sally A. "Bama" Freudenthal
Carmel - Sally A. Freudenthal, 78, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Sally was born April 24, 1940 in St. Louis, MO to the late Harvey C. and Dorothy Doerr. She was a graduate of Drake University. Sally retired in 2005 from Boeing in the Rocketdyne division where she worked as a software engineer on the Space Shuttle Main Engine program.
Sally was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Huntsville, AL and the Madison Alabama Senior Center. In Carmel, she attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.
Bama was a fixture at her grandchildren's many sporting events, concerts and activities. She loved celebrating every holiday and decorated her house for every occasion.
Memorial services will be at 7:00 pm Monday, March 18 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, where family and friends are invited to gather from 5:00 pm until the time of the service.
Sally is survived by her children, Bill (wife, Jean) Freudenthal and Susan Freudenthal; grandchildren, Tyler, Jack, Billy and Betsy Freudenthal; brother, Jack (wife, Ann) Doerr.
The Family would like to thank the staff at Five Star Residences Bridge to Rediscovery unit for the loving care they provided to Sally for the last 4 years.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Merciful Help Center 1045 West 146th Street, Suite A, Carmel, IN 46032. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019