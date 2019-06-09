|
|
Sally Ann Morris Byer
Noblesville - Sally Ann Morris Byer, 68, passed away Thursday evening, May 30th, following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in Indianapolis on October 2, 1950 to parents George William and Barbara Lee (Smith) Morris.
She leaves behind her grieving family: Roy William Byer, her loving husband of 36 years, and her adored son John William. She is also survived by her mother, Barbara Morris and her sister, Patricia (Mark) Eble as well as nephew and niece Scott and Elizabeth Evard.
A lifelong resident of Indiana, Sally graduated from IPS #59 and Broad Ripple High School. She attended Hanover College and graduated from Purdue University. She received her master's degree from Butler University and taught Special Education for over 20 years in many different school systems throughout central Indiana.
Sally was an avid Boy Scout volunteer for 44 years and received many accolades including the Silver Beaver, Bronze Bighorn, District Award of Merit, Firecrafter Minisino, James E. West Award and Wood Badge. She greatly enjoyed numerous summers spent at Camp Ransburg and Camp Kikthewenund as the Camp Commissioner and served in various scouting capacities on the troop, district and council levels.
Per her request, Sally's body will be cremated. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Indiana Funeral Care; online condolences and information about memorial contributions are available at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to benefit disabled Boy Scout youth in Central Indiana. Donations may be sent to Crossroads of America Council BSA, 7125 Fall Creek Rd N, Indianapolis, IN 46256, checks payable to "CAC, BSA" and "Sally Byer Memorial Fund" noted in the memo field.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019