Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
Indianapolis, IN
1945 - 2019
Sally Cooksey Obituary
Sally Cooksey

Indianapolis - Sally Ann Cooksey was born in Holdenville, Oklahoma on October 8, 1945, the daughter of T.J. "Bill" Cooksey and Vesta Sanders Cooksey.

Sally was a 1963 graduate of Ada (Oklahoma) High School, and a 1967 graduate of the University of Oklahoma with a degree in Radio and TV Broadcasting. Sally worked for the CBS affiliate in Dallas, Texas for ten years, then moved to west Texas with General Telephone (GTE) for fifteen years. She was transferred to Durham, North Carolina where she worked for three years before coming to Indiana to work in GTE's regional office until June, 1988. At that time Sally opened Cooksey and Associates, an event- and meeting-planning business which she ran for twenty years. Sally was also a substitute teacher with the Carmel, Indiana schools from 2008 - 2015.

Preceding Sally in death are her parents Bill and Vesta Cooksey; and a brother Joe P. Cooksey.

Surviving are brothers Lawrence Cooksey, New York, and Jerry D. (Sharon) Cooksey, Colorado Springs, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews, as well as a host of loving friends.

Services will be held Friday, September 13 at 11:00 am at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Indianapolis. Burial will take place at Rosedale Cemetery in Ada, Oklahoma at a later date. Donations may be made in Sally's memory to the .

Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
