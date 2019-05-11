|
Sally Fitzgerald Moorman passed away on May 8, 2019 surrounded by loving family and dedicated caregivers at St. Charles Healthcare who cared for her in the most gracious and loving way.
She was born on November 30, 1930 in Indianapolis, IN to parents Eugene Martin Fitzgerald and Ruth Bartley Fitzgerald. Her best friend was her beloved sister, Kitty Shanahan, who preceded her in death.
In 1963 she married TR "Dick" Moorman (deceased). They had 10 children: Beth and husband Ho Park, Terri and husband Gary Barrett, Joe (deceased), Kaye and husband Paul Battles, Linda and husband Jamie Vater , Dave and wife Tracie Moorman, Barb and husband Walt Schroeder, Martin and wife Leigh Moorman, Meg Moorman, and Tom and wife, Becki Moorman. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass to celebrate her beautiful life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church. Visitation will be on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Costin Funeral Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. and visitation on Tuesday at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Franciscan Friars, 1615 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202 Or website: www.franciscan.org in memory of Sally Fitzgerald Moorman.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 11, 2019