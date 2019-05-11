Services
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costin Funeral Chapel
Prayer Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:30 PM
Costin Funeral Chapel
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church.
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church.
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Moorman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Fitzgerald Moorman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sally Fitzgerald Moorman Obituary
Sally Fitzgerald Moorman passed away on May 8, 2019 surrounded by loving family and dedicated caregivers at St. Charles Healthcare who cared for her in the most gracious and loving way.

She was born on November 30, 1930 in Indianapolis, IN to parents Eugene Martin Fitzgerald and Ruth Bartley Fitzgerald. Her best friend was her beloved sister, Kitty Shanahan, who preceded her in death.

In 1963 she married TR "Dick" Moorman (deceased). They had 10 children: Beth and husband Ho Park, Terri and husband Gary Barrett, Joe (deceased), Kaye and husband Paul Battles, Linda and husband Jamie Vater , Dave and wife Tracie Moorman, Barb and husband Walt Schroeder, Martin and wife Leigh Moorman, Meg Moorman, and Tom and wife, Becki Moorman. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass to celebrate her beautiful life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church. Visitation will be on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Costin Funeral Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. and visitation on Tuesday at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Franciscan Friars, 1615 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202 Or website: www.franciscan.org in memory of Sally Fitzgerald Moorman.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.