Sally Foster Bowers



- - Sally Foster Bowers, age 90, peacefully passed away on April 21, 2019 after a short illness. She was born on March 7, 1929 in NYC to Edward English Foster and Helen Case Foster. Sally graduated from Foxhollow School, spent several years working in New Haven, CT, then married Dick Bowers at Yale's Branford Chapel in 1951. A passionate spirit, she devoted her life to Dick and their family for the next 67 years. They raised their three children all over the world, following Dick's career in the U.S. Navy and at Lafayette College. They then retired to New Hampshire, Boalsburg, PA., then Indianapolis.



When you met Sally you just knew she came from strong New England roots. She loved camping, skiing, and sailing. She was ardent about gardening, her beloved birds and multitude of traditional arts. She was gifted with her hands and truly enjoyed knitting, weaving, basket making, and miniatures. She had a talent for creating treasure hunts, gift puzzles, and gingerbread houses. One of her great joys was celebrating Christmas.



Sally was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Dick (Richard Alan) Bowers, less than three months ago. She is survived by her three adoring children: Lawrence Bowers (Susan Eubank) of Washington, DC: Jeffrey Bowers (Kristen) of Ponce Inlet, FL, and Susan Huffer (Steve) of Indianapolis, one granddaughter, four grandsons, and one great grandson.



Sally's fervent spirit and quick mind will be missed.



A private memorial service will be held in Littlestown, PA, where she will be buried at Christ Church with her husband. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to PBS.