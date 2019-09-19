|
Sally L. Hansen
Indianapolis - 54, Indianapolis, passed away September 13, 2019. she was born November 20, 1964 to the late Walter E. Hansen, Jr, and Margaret Hansen.
Sally was a member of Tabernacle Presbyterian Church. She attended Chatard and North Central High School where she graduated in 1985. She also attended summer camp at Culver Military Academy, and a year at Vincennes University.
She loved family summer holidays at Lake Maxinkuckee and enjoyed trips to England, France, and Italy. Afflicted with myotonic muscular dystrophy, she spent the last years of her life at home where she found happiness with her mother, her loving cats, Sammy and Sasha, her caregivers, and the T.V.
She is fondly remembered for her sweetness, and for how well she braved her handicap.
Sally is survived by her mother, Margaret Hansen Kahn, her sisters, Jean and Karin, and brother's in law, Floyd Miller, and Albert Cobetto.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019