Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally L. Hansen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally L. Hansen Obituary
Sally L. Hansen

Indianapolis - 54, Indianapolis, passed away September 13, 2019. she was born November 20, 1964 to the late Walter E. Hansen, Jr, and Margaret Hansen.

Sally was a member of Tabernacle Presbyterian Church. She attended Chatard and North Central High School where she graduated in 1985. She also attended summer camp at Culver Military Academy, and a year at Vincennes University.

She loved family summer holidays at Lake Maxinkuckee and enjoyed trips to England, France, and Italy. Afflicted with myotonic muscular dystrophy, she spent the last years of her life at home where she found happiness with her mother, her loving cats, Sammy and Sasha, her caregivers, and the T.V.

She is fondly remembered for her sweetness, and for how well she braved her handicap.

Sally is survived by her mother, Margaret Hansen Kahn, her sisters, Jean and Karin, and brother's in law, Floyd Miller, and Albert Cobetto.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Download Now