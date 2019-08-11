Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gothic Chapel at Crown Hill Cemetery
700 W. 38th St
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Gothic Chapel at Crown Hill Cemetery
700 W. 38th St
Sally Lammers Obituary
Sally Lammers

Indianapolis - 91, departed this life Thursday, August 8, 2019. Visitation for Sally will be from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Monday, August 12th in the Gothic Chapel at Crown Hill Cemetery (700 W. 38th St.). Funeral services follow at 2:00 pm with committal afterwards in Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: Riley Children's Foundation on behalf of the James Whitcomb Riley Home or The Salvation Army. Online condolences and full obituary available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 11, 2019
