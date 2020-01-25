|
|
Dr. Sally Middleton
Indianapolis - On January 24, 2020, Sally Diane Slowman Middleton, loving mother and caring physician, passed away at the age of 66. She was born on December 7, 1953, in London, England to Ken and Micki Slowman. She graduated from Wellesley University in 1975, and subsequently graduated from University of Cincinnati Medical School in 1980. She practised medicine for over thirty years, compassionately caring for countless patients
Sally loved the outdoors. In her spare time, she volunteered with the Sierra Club to repair and maintain hiking trails around the country so that others could enjoy nature. In addition, she loved to sing and dance, participating in multiple choirs and dance groups.
Sally is survived by her two children Stephanie and Jimmy (Christa), her mother, Micki, her brother, Geoffrey (Lisa and Andrew), and her partner Michael.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 12-1pm at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd West Dr. A funeral service will follow at 1pm. Burial will be held at Washington Park North Cemetery. Please share an online memory or condolence of Sally at www.flannerbuchanan.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Sierra Club.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020