Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church,
6050 North Meridian Street,
Indianapolis, IN
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Sally Miller Peck


1927 - 2019
Sally Miller Peck Obituary
Sally Miller Peck

Indianapolis - Sally Peck, 92, passed away July 27, 2019. She was born March 15, 1927, to Henrietta (Jones) and Charles Raymond Miller.

She is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, F. Bruce Peck, Jr., M.D.; and grandson Stephen Peck. She is survived by her sister Nancy Aiken; sons Lawrence (Sarah) Peck and Thomas (Sandra) Peck; grandchildren David, Emily (Adam) Shisler, Matthew, and Andrew; and great-granddaughter Eleanor Shisler.

Sally graduated from Indiana University in 1949 and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

She was a dedicated supporter of literacy and the Indianapolis Public Library; and with her husband, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Indianapolis Opera, and Classical Music Indy. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. She served as a board member of the Indianapolis Day Nursery Association and was a member of the Day Nursery Book Club. Other memberships included Stansfield Circle, Blue Flower Garden Club, and the Alliance Art Study Group. She was a past board member of the Indianapolis Museum of Art Alliance and the Indianapolis Symphony Auxiliary Women's Committee.

There will be a calling at 10:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:30, on Friday, August 30, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 6050 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis IN 46208. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul's or The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation, P.O. Box 6134, Indianapolis, IN 46206.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019
