Sally Price
Indianapolis - Sally Price, 82, of Indianapolis, passed away Feb. 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband: Leonard; three daughters: Dorothy "Dottie" Norris, Julie (David) Mann, Natalie (Brad) Pugh; 8 grandchildren and 18 great- grandchildren. Besides her parents, Sally is preceded in death by one brother: David; and one son-in-law: Robert Norris. Visitation for Sally will be Monday, Feb.24, 4pm-8pm and Funeral services will be Tuesday, Feb. 25, 11am, at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park East.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020