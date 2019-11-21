|
Sally V. Cramer
Bedford - Sally V. Cramer 78 of Bedford passed away on Thursday November 21, 2019 at 6:30 AM at her residence. She was born on May 4, 1941 in Dresden, Indiana to Everett and Louise (Jeffries) O'Bannon. Sally was a Times-Mail newspaper carrier and Treasurer of the First Assembly of God Church in Bedford, where she was a member.
Sally married William Cramer on November 1, 1986 and he survives along with their blended family, children, June Wilson (David) Rosario, Jane Wilson, Cindy Cramer Rentas, Tammy Jo Wilson (Brad) Burgess, Kelly Wilson, Tammy Marie Cramer (Joe) Caswell, Jenny Wilson, Anne Byers (Philip) Thorpe, Billy Cramer and daughter-in-law; Tina Hanners, 37 grandchildren, 73 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren, two brothers, Richard O'Bannon and John (Lela) O'Bannon, one sister, Mary Bever.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, David Eli Cramer and James (Jimmy) Wilson, Jr. one brother, Fredrick O'Bannon, one great granddaughter, Kaitlynn Burgess
Funeral services will be held on Saturday November 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Bedford First Assembly of God Church, 2601 27th Street in Bedford, with Pastor Bill McKee and Pastor Steve Terry, officiating, burial will follow in Cresthaven Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at the church.
Cresthaven Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019