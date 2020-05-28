Salvatore J. "Sal" Comado
Comado, Salvatore J. "Sal" Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dagnija I. Comado (nee Brivman). Dear son of the late Sam and Theresa (nee Qurazzo) Comado. Dear brother of Margaret (Bill) Thornberry of Indianapolis and the late Mary (Donald) West, Josephine (Patrick) Henn, Michael (Phyllis) Comado, and Rosemarie (Michael) Paugh.
Sal served in the United States Army in Germany from 1954-1956. He studied at Marian University and earned a B.S. in Chemistry in 1962. He worked for P.R. Mallory where he met his wife Dagnija and married her on November 7, 1964. Sal invented several electronic components for the United States and foreign patents were issued. Dagnija and Sal lived in Washington until 1968 and then moved to St. Louis. Mr. Comado worked for the U.S. Department of Defense and then the F.D.A. until he retired in 1996. They traveled many years together.
Private services will be held. Sal and Dagnija will be buried together at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. www.boppchapel.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 28 to May 31, 2020.