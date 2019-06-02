|
Sam Cappo
Fishers, IN. - Sam Cappo, 89, formerly of Rochester Hills, MI, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 13, 1929 to the late Sam and Angelina (Carrescia) Cappo.
Sam accomplished many things in his short 89 years. He was the first in his family to earn a college degree; being a teacher and school social worker for the Birmingham Public Schools was an immense source of pride for his mother. He managed to win and lose hundreds of pennies and nickels playing poker with his life-long buddies, survived serving in the Korean War, and as an avid stamp collector, amassed a stamp collection that will take years for his children to figure out what to do with. Perhaps his biggest accomplishment was 65 years ago he somehow persuaded the intelligent, beautiful, and true love of his life, Marianna Alessandro, to marry him.
Sam loved to travel, from the early days driving everywhere and sleeping in his car in state parks, to dragging his kids across the country for month long summer vacations, and in the later years cruising to Alaska or down the Danube. He also loved entertaining friends, family, and perfect strangers with his great sense of humor, endless stories, and mastery of trivia. He left a trail of laughter everywhere he went.
He took extreme pride in being Italian, found great comfort in being a devout Catholic, and was never happier than when he was surrounded by his family. He cherished his wife, loved his kids, and absolutely adored his beloved grandchildren.
Sam leaves behind his loving wife, Marianna; children, Kevin (Pat) Cappo and Karen (Craig) Palmer; grandchildren Eric, Kaylee, Melissa, Scott, Christopher, Michele, Matthew, Nicole, Daniel and Jenna; sister-in-law Diana Houlihan; numerous nieces and nephews, other family and friends, and truly amazing neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Mike (Marge) Cappo, John (Cela) Cappo, Carmela Engwis, and Albert Cappo.
His humor, generosity, friendship, and vast amount of useless knowledge, will be sorely missed.
Viewing and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30am on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 23 Mile Road, Macomb, MI. Internment with Military Honors will follow at Van Hoosen Jones Stoney Creek Cemetery, 507 Tienken Rd, Rochester Hills, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to , or American Legion Hall Homer Wing Post 172, 234 Walnut Blvd, Rochester, MI 46321.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019