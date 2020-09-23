1/
Sam Dudkowski
Sam Dudkowski

Plainfield - Sam F. Dudkowski, 78, of Plainfield, died at home September 20, 2020 following a long battle with cardiovascular disease. Survivors include Brother Donald Dudkowski (Cindy); daughters Tina Lamb (Mark), Debra Wilson (Dave), and Angela Stalker (Harold); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Hall-Baker Funeral Home in Plainfield will be handling the arrangements, and a celebration of life will be held privately. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to leave a condolence and to view the full obituary




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
