Sam Dudkowski
Plainfield - Sam F. Dudkowski, 78, of Plainfield, died at home September 20, 2020 following a long battle with cardiovascular disease. Survivors include Brother Donald Dudkowski (Cindy); daughters Tina Lamb (Mark), Debra Wilson (Dave), and Angela Stalker (Harold); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Hall-Baker Funeral Home in Plainfield will be handling the arrangements, and a celebration of life will be held privately. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
