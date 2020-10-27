1/1
Sam Rex Winters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sam Rex Winters

Indianapolis - Sam Rex Winters, 86, passed away October 23, 2020 at St. Paul Hermitage after a battle with Parkinson's Disease. Sam was born in Linton, Indiana to Rex and Nelle Winters. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Don. He attended and graduated from Linton High School and Purdue University where he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. He spent his 43-year career at Allison Engine Company/Rolls Royce as a Material Engineering Consultant in Aviation.

Sam was married to his loving wife Carolyn for 59 years who preceded him in death. Sam was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He and Carolyn were active members of Center United Methodist Church especially in the homeless ministry. Sam enjoyed golf, tennis and snow skiing with his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Matt) Harrell, Deitra (Chris, 7/23/2001) Dunne and grandchildren, Stephanie (Scott) Beringer, Ethan Harrell, Addison Dunne, Madeline (Sean)Dunne Gipson, brother-in-law Janes Hasler, and sister-in-law Barbara Winters.

A private family service will be entrusted to Forest Lawn. Donations can be made to Center United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.ForestLawnCemetery-FH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved