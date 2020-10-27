Sam Rex Winters
Indianapolis - Sam Rex Winters, 86, passed away October 23, 2020 at St. Paul Hermitage after a battle with Parkinson's Disease. Sam was born in Linton, Indiana to Rex and Nelle Winters. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Don. He attended and graduated from Linton High School and Purdue University where he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. He spent his 43-year career at Allison Engine Company/Rolls Royce as a Material Engineering Consultant in Aviation.
Sam was married to his loving wife Carolyn for 59 years who preceded him in death. Sam was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He and Carolyn were active members of Center United Methodist Church especially in the homeless ministry. Sam enjoyed golf, tennis and snow skiing with his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Matt) Harrell, Deitra (Chris, 7/23/2001) Dunne and grandchildren, Stephanie (Scott) Beringer, Ethan Harrell, Addison Dunne, Madeline (Sean)Dunne Gipson, brother-in-law Janes Hasler, and sister-in-law Barbara Winters.
A private family service will be entrusted to Forest Lawn. Donations can be made to Center United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.ForestLawnCemetery-FH.com