Samuel Edward MacNulty
Samuel Edward MacNulty, 86, beloved husband, father, grandfather passed peacefully in the presence of his family Sept 8, 2020. His sweet smiling eyes, the lift in his eyebrows, the deep rolling laugh even from a body so confined is a tribute to the power of will and strength of his spirit.
Sam was born June 13, 1934 to Cecilia Margaret and Samuel Edward MacNulty in Queens, New York where he later became big brother to dear sisters, Elinor and Eileen. Sam graduated Catholic grade school and De La Salle Christian Bros Academy in NYC then Iona College. Upon finishing his last college exam, being assured of graduation, this patriot skipped the cap and gown for the uniform of the USMC, where he served many years active and reserve, retiring with the rank of Captain. His life continued to be greatly impacted by his service. Sam had a distinguished career which he loved with International Paper Company and Inland Container Corporation. Always up for an adventure, his interests led him to RV trips, sailing ships, cruise vessels, hot air balloons and too many travels to remember. He was the president of The Greening of Destin, promoting the beautification of his favorite coastal town, Destin, Florida. He taught in two different universities in Fort Walton, Florida, sharing his vast knowledge of sales and marketing. He was a proud member of the Crispy Warriors, a retired military breakfast club, aptly named because their wives would not allow them to eat bacon!
Sam married Elizabeth Jane Noble, who he often said "would get me into heaven." They lived a long true love story, married 60 years. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth; and their children, Mary Beth MacNulty, Laura (MacNulty) and Terry O'Brien, and Michael and Jori MacNulty. Sam is also survived by his "treasures" (his grandchildren), Mary Kate (and Dane), Brendan (and Allie), Amanda, Emma, John, Clara, Jamie, Jillian, Jessica (and Trent), Michael and Jenna; and great grandchild, Maggie. Sam is also survived by his two dear sisters; Elinor (and Arne) Soderlund, Eileen (and James) Howe; his sister in law Diana Gutz; and many special nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and precious great grandchild, Mary Claire.
"If" a poem by Rudyard Kipling is a keepsake of advice from his grandfather …then you'll be a man my son. This is the way Sam measured himself. We imagine this week he is hearing, "you have been a man my son", and an echoing of "well done my son", "well done my good and faithful servant."
SEMPER FI
A private funeral service will be held on Friday September 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
