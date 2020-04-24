|
|
Samuel F. Mannon
Indianapolis - Samuel F. Mannon, 66, of Indianapolis, passed away April 20, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. He was born May 20, 1953 in Somerville, NJ, to Harry and Alice (Krautwurst) Mannon. Growing up on family farms in Hunterdon County, NJ, and Williams Township in Northampton County Pennsylvania, Sam loved the outdoors and was passionate about farming. He studied the habits of wildlife and believed that farmers should be stewards of the countryside. A graduate of Wilson High School, Easton, PA, he attended Pennsylvania State University. He worked in construction and as an operator of heavy machinery. Sam was a loving uncle to Ellis and Joyce Mannon, children of brother James H. (wife Stuart) Mannon, who all survive him. The family thanks Bethany Village and his friends there for the care and fellowship he enjoyed while it was his home. A service will take place on May 2 at 2 pm, preceded by small-gathering visitation at 1pm, at Nora Chapel, Leppert Mortuary. There will be a service later at Cherryville Baptist Church Cemetery in Flemington, NJ. Please visit www.leppertmortuary.com to share a memory or express condolence. In lieu of flowers, a gift to NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness, or FFA, Future Farmers of America, will be greatly appreciated.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020