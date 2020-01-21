Services
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
(317) 856-2627
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Southwest Church of the Nazarene
2515 Thompson Rd
Indianapolis, IN
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
The Southwest Church of the Nazarene
2515 Thompson Rd
Indianapolis, IN
Samuel Francis Johnson Jr.

Samuel Francis Johnson Jr. Obituary
Samuel Francis Johnson Jr.

Indianapolis - Samuel Francis Johnson Jr., 93, of Indianapolis, IN went to be with the Lord on January 19, 2020. He was a dedicated employee for 40 years at General Motors Truck and Bus. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5-9PM at Flanner Buchanan—Decatur Township. Additional visitation will be held the following day from 10AM-11AM at The Southwest Church of the Nazarene, 2515 Thompson Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227, with a funeral service beginning at 11AM. For a full-length obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
