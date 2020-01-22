|
Samuel Francis Johnson Jr.
Indianapolis - Samuel Francis Johnson Jr., 93, of Indianapolis, IN went to be with the Lord on January 19, 2020. He was a dedicated employee for 40 years at General Motors Truck and Bus. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5-9PM at Flanner Buchanan—Decatur Township. Additional visitation will be held the following day from 10AM-11AM at The Southwest Church of the Nazarene, 4797 Tincher Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46221, with a funeral service beginning at 11AM. For a full-length obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020