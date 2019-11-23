Services
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 381-7100
Samuel Overstreet
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Samuel Lawrence Overstreet


1947 - 2019
Indianapolis - 72 entered in to the arms of Jesus on November 22, 2019. He was born May 23, 1947 in Hillsboro, Illinois to Draper David and Wanda Irene Hawley Overstreet. He served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Pepsi 25 years. Sam is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years Grayce Monks Overstreet, sons John David, Chad Matthew and Eric Scott Overstreet, grandchildren Jesica, Skyler, Justeen, Autum, Ericia and Zachary. A Celebration of Sam's Life will be Tuesday, November 26 at 1 pm with a gathering an hour before at Family Funeral Care. Condolences may be offered at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
