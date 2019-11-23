|
Samuel Lawrence Overstreet
Indianapolis - 72 entered in to the arms of Jesus on November 22, 2019. He was born May 23, 1947 in Hillsboro, Illinois to Draper David and Wanda Irene Hawley Overstreet. He served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Pepsi 25 years. Sam is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years Grayce Monks Overstreet, sons John David, Chad Matthew and Eric Scott Overstreet, grandchildren Jesica, Skyler, Justeen, Autum, Ericia and Zachary. A Celebration of Sam's Life will be Tuesday, November 26 at 1 pm with a gathering an hour before at Family Funeral Care. Condolences may be offered at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019