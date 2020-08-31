1/1
Samuel Lee Ashpaugh Jr.
Samuel Lee Ashpaugh, Jr.

Sheridan - Samuel Lee Ashpaugh, Jr., 89, went home to be with his Lord August 29, 2020. He was born in Tipton, IN to Samuel Lee Ashpaugh, Sr. and Grace Ashpaugh. He graduated from Westfield High School and enlisted in the US Navy in 1950 and served for four years as a submariner. He later went to work for AT&T as a cable repairman, retiring after 34 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Tiffany Brooke Yedlowski, and his brother, David Ashpaugh.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Delores, children, Anthony (Susan), Kim (Rod) Rinehart, grandchildren, Chris, Michael (Brittany), and Samuel, great-grandchildren, Hope, Heather, Avery, Zachary, and Josie.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 12:30-1:30pm at Flanner Buchanan - Hamilton Memorial Park. Funeral services will begin there at 1:30pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Hamilton Memorial Park
SEP
6
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Hamilton Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Hamilton Memorial Park
4180 Westfield Rd.
Noblesville, IN 46062
(317) 896-9770
