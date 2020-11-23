1/
Samuel Mark Smith
Samuel Mark Smith, 73, passed away on November 18, 2020, from glioblastoma. Sam was born September 9, 1947, in Indianapolis to James I. and Eva (Purciful) Smith.

He was a graduate of North Central HS, Herron School of Art, University of Illinois, and Christian Theological Seminary. He was formerly employed at Indianapolis Museum of Art. He had a private psychotherapy practice and was employed at St. Vincent Hospital Stress Center. He was licensed in marriage and family therapy, mental health, and addictions counselor.

Survivors include his wife, Julie Barnes Smith, two daughters, Mary (Steve) Mulder and Emily Glass, six grandchildren, and Carol Lake, sister.

The family thanks the special care of Life's Journey Hospice staff, Dr. Christopher Leagre, and Dr. Stephen Beck.

Private family services were held; and a future gathering is planned, due to COVID-19.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be sent to Christian Theological Seminary, Indy Humane, or American Brain Tumor Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
