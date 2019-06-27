Services
Indianapolis - Samuel Philip "Phil" Thomas, 73, passed away June 24, 2019. He was born on August 25, 1945 in Somers Point, NJ.

Survivors include his wife, Karen; daughters, Joy, Jennifer (Scott) and Jodi; brothers, Ken and Don (Terri).

Family and friends will gather on Friday, June 28 from 4-7 pm in Colonial Hills Baptist Church where the funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 11 am with visitation 1 hour prior to service.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Phil's complete obituary and share a condolence.

Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 27, 2019
