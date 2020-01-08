Services
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
Samuel T. Baskerville

Samuel T. Baskerville Obituary
Samuel T. Baskerville

Indianapolis - Samuel T. Baskerville, 86, of Indianapolis passed away on January 7, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan 13, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:30 PM with a Rosary at 7:30 PM at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN 46224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church 3354 W 30th St, Indianapolis, IN 46222. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. To read the full length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
