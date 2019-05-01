Samuel Thomas Bennett



Zionsville - Samuel Thomas Bennett, known to all as "Sam," was a friendly, compassionate and happy young man who was quick with a kind word and equally quick with a witty verbal counterpunch. He was born July 19, 1995 in Washington, D.C. and passed away April 28, 2019. He grew up in Zionsville, where he graduated high school in 2014. Thereafter he took classes at IUPUI and Indiana University in Bloomington. He was employed at Meijer.



He had an off-beat sense of humor and a sharp affinity for pulling pranks. He had plenty of opportunities to practice these traits while growing up in Zionsville with his three brothers, who were also his best friends. He especially enjoyed summer weekends at the family's lake house in Brown County, where he swam, watched movies, shot off fireworks and played video games with friends and family.



Sam was always interested in ways he could improve himself, whether physical, mental or spiritual. He was baptized on Father's Day 2006 at Trader's Point Christian Church, where the family were members. He will be greatly missed, and those he leaves behind will forever feel the pain of his absence.



He is survived by his parents, Jackie and Cindy Bennett of Zionsville; brothers, John, Paul and Daniel Bennett, all of West Lafayette; and grandmothers, Norma Bennett of Zionsville, and Mary Ellen Ethridge of Evansville. He also leaves behind his girlfriend, Aliya Lewis.



Visitation will be held at A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services, 11411 N. Michigan Rd., on Friday, May 3rd from 6 - 9 PM and again Saturday, May 4th from 10 AM to 12 PM. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to Gleaners Food Bank or Achieve International.



Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.arnmortuary.com. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 1, 2019