Sandra Ann Boffo
1938 - 2020
Sandra Ann Boffo

Covington, IN - Sandra Ann Boffo, 82, of Covington, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Carle Hospital, Champaign, Illinois. Born on September 23, 1938 in Lebanon, Indiana she was the daughter of Paul and Marie (Essex) Wilson. Sandy was married to Harry Austin Boffo on February 12, 1966 in Lebanon Indiana. He preceeded her in death on February 16, 2017. She is survived by: brother, Eddy Wilson of High Point, North Carolina; daughter, Robin (Lee) Boling of Covington, Indiana; grandchildren: Austin and Dillon (Elizabeth) Boling; and great-grandson: Cooper.

Sandy worked for Sears at Castleton Square Mall for 23 years as a Customer Service Representative. Since living in her new home in Covington, Indiana for the last 3 years, she enjoyed spending time with family every day. She enjoyed feeding the birds, especially hummingbirds. She loved her flowers and enjoyed breaking fresh green beans each summer. She was a member of the Cayuga Christian Church.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (EST) on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Flanner and Buchanan-Hamilton Memorial in Westfield, Indiana. Services will be held privately with burial to follow in Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Sandy's memory to the American Heart Association. Please join the Boling family in sharing memories, photos, and videos on her tribute page at https://flannerbuchanan.com/obit/sandra-ann-boffo/.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Hamilton Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Hamilton Memorial Park
4180 Westfield Rd.
Noblesville, IN 46062
(317) 896-9770
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
