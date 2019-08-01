Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
925 East Hanna Avenue.
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 737-1545
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
1940 - 2019
Sandra Coleman Obituary
Sandra Coleman

Indianapolis - Sandra Marley Coleman, 78, passed away on July 22, 2019. Sandra was born on December 17, 1940 to Fred & Alma (Horrell) Marley. Sandy is survived by her husband: Chuck Coleman; children and their spouses: Dan & Nona Mendez, Tom & Shai Mendez, Dawn & Dan Fay; siblings and their spouses: Tom & Jan Marley, Margaret & Ken Dearinger; 9 grandchildren. Sandy was preceded in death by parents: brother and sister-in-law: Bob & Christine Marley and a granddaughter: Jenifer Bonifas. Sandy enjoyed working crossword puzzles; she had made several beautiful cross stitch pictures and collecting pigs of all kinds. She dearly loved her 2 fur babies: Bill and Taco. A Memorial Visitation will be on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 11 A.M. until her Memorial Service at 12 P.M. at Newcomer, 925 E. Hanna Ave., IN 46227. At Sandy's request donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of Jenifer Bonifas (her granddaughter). www.NewcomerIndy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 1, 2019
Download Now