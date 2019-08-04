Services
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
2950 N High School Rd
Speedway, IN 46224
317-387-7020
Sandra Crawford


1936 - 2019
Sandra Crawford Obituary
Sandra Crawford

- - On July 24, 2019 the world lost an extraordinary woman, Sandra Jane Donoho Crawford. Born on February 3, 1936 in Frankfort Indiana to the late Robert Floyd and Thelma Lucille "Lucy" (Quinn) Donoho.

Sandra is survived by John, her husband of 59 years, her two children, Diana Crawford Kategiannis (Indianapolis, IN), and Dr. David Lee Crawford (Peoria, IL) and five grandchildren, Christiana, Katrina, Roxanne, Adam and Ginger to carry on her legacy of faith, love, service and everyday excellence.

A private, family service was held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery.

Sandra's family would like to invite all she served, knew and loved to join them at 3:00 pm on Saturday, August 10th to celebrate God's love throughout her extraordinary life. The service will take place at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 3000 N. High School Rd., Speedway, Indiana.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to John Knox Presbyterian Church or to your favorite place of worship to further God's work here on earth.

Online condolences and a complete obituary can be found at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019
