Bussell and Bell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Geist Christian Church,
8550 Mud Creek Road
Indianapolis, IN
Sandra E. Spaugh


1942 - 2019
Sandra E. Spaugh Obituary
Sandra E. Spaugh

Fishers - Sandra E. Spaugh, 76, of Fishers, passed away on March 23, 2019. She was born in New Albany, IN, on August 27, 1942, daughter of Gilbert and Joan Couch.

In addition to her parents, Sandi was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Spaugh.

Survivors include her brother, Hugh Couch (Lois); children: Eric Sinzheimer; Greg Sinzheimer; Rebekah Pajak (Daniel); and Kevin Spaugh (Billy); 9 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson.

Family and friends will gather on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11 am in Geist Christian Church, 8550 Mud Creek Road, Indianapolis, for visitation, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1 pm.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to share a memory and read Sandi's complete obituary.

Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 2, 2019
