Sandra Flora
Indianapolis - Sandra Sue Flora, 72, of Indianapolis passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis. She retired from Indianapolis Life Insurance Co and was a member of Westview Christian Church.

Family Funeral Care is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
3173817100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 27, 2020
So sorry to hear of Sandy's passing. I started working with Sandy in 1979 at Indianapolis Life and I was just a kid. She kept me on my best behavior! My condolences to the family.
Monica (Murray) Clay
Coworker
May 27, 2020
Sandy Flora was a fellow employee at Indianapolis Life. She was an exemplary employee, one of those who made IliCo such a special place as well as a person who left this earth a better place for having been here.
CECIL WYNALDA
Coworker
