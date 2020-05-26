So sorry to hear of Sandy's passing. I started working with Sandy in 1979 at Indianapolis Life and I was just a kid. She kept me on my best behavior! My condolences to the family.
Sandra Flora
Indianapolis - Sandra Sue Flora, 72, of Indianapolis passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis. She retired from Indianapolis Life Insurance Co and was a member of Westview Christian Church.
Family Funeral Care is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020.