Sandra J. "Sandy" (Schwomeyer) Lamb
Morgantown - Sandra J. "Sandy" (Schwomeyer) Lamb, age 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020 at her home in Morgantown.
She was born January 28, 1947 in Indianapolis, to her parents, the late Herbert and Freda (Marvel) Schwomeyer. Sandy was a 1964 graduate of Shortridge High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Butler University in 1969.
Sandy enjoyed a 40-year career as a renowned Olympic and World Ice Skating Coach.
Sandy is credited for developing The Special Olympics Skating Program and leading local, national and international Special Olympics organizations. She became PSA's first female President and created educational programs and professional credentials for developing coaches. In April of 2014, Sandy was inducted into the Professional Skaters Association (PSA) Coaches Hall of Fame.
She was a member of the Morgantown United Methodist Church, Phi Beta Sorority, and the Junior League of Indianapolis. Sandy was a coach of the Synchronized Ice Skating Team at the University of Miami for several years. She enjoyed ice skating, knitting, bird watching and spoiling her grandchildren.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Russell A. "Randy" Lamb. She is also survived by her sister, Judy (Blake) Norton of New Jersey; children, Shannon K. Lamb of Morgantown and Bradley A. (Karri) Lamb of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Kyleigh, Madsyn and Hudsyn Lamb.
A Celebration of Sandy's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meredith-Clark Funeral Home Cremation & Personalization Center in Morgantown
Memorial contributions may be sent in honor of Sandy to Special Olympics of Washington Township, PO Box 40734, Indianapolis IN 46240 or the Professional Skaters Association Foundation "In Memory of Sandy" 3006 Allegro Park Lane SW, Rochester, MN 55902.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.