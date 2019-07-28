|
Sandra Jane Donoho Crawford
Indianapolis - On July 24, 2019 the world lost an extraordinary woman, Sandra Jane Donoho Crawford. Born on February 3, 1936 in Frankfort Indiana to the late Robert Floyd and Thelma Lucille "Lucy" (Quinn) Donoho. She was a graduate of Frankfort High School in 1953 and went on to Purdue University where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority, and was active in numerous campus organizations. Graduating in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, she trained as a Cytology Technician at Indiana University Medical Center, Indianapolis, and became the 14th Registered Cytotechnologist in the nation.
June 25th, 1960, she married John William Crawford and together they raised two children, Diana and David, as well as nurturing many others. She was a mother, counselor and confidant to many of all ages, bettering lives with her everyday acts of kindness and compassion. She was a tireless volunteer, dedicating innumerable hours to her children's schools, her local community and countless organizations. In 1960, she was a Charter member of the Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Tri Kappa. She was a dedicated Scouter, leading her children's troops through years of Girl and Boy Scouting, nudging son David all the way to Eagle Scout.
Sandra was a woman of great faith and humility with a heart to serve her Lord and fellow man. She lived her faith daily in acts great and small, demonstrating the change she wished for the world. Her dedication to and impact on the church was incalculable. She was a founding member of John Knox Presbyterian Church in Speedway Indiana in 1962. She was an ordained elder and held positions on the Session as well as numerous committees. Beyond her own church, she served in leadership roles for the Whitewater Valley Presbytery and Synod of Lincoln Trails. In 1987, she served as Moderator of the Whitewater Valley Presbytery and twice attended the Presbyterian Church's General Assembly. She was a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher for over twenty years.
Sandra was a devoted gardener and steward of the earth who loved and tended to all of God's creatures, great and small. She enjoyed tole painting and was an enthusiastic quilter who hosted the weekly "Quilties" bee for over 15 years stitching love into numerous charity quilts.
She is survived by John, her husband of 59 years, her two children, Diana Crawford Kategiannis (Indianapolis, IN), and Dr. David Lee Crawford (Peoria, IL); five grandchildren, Christiana Grace Kategiannis, Katrina Lucille Crawford, Roxanne Giselle Crawford, Adam Emmanuel Kategiannis and Ginger Rosemary Crawford to carry on her legacy of faith, love, service and everyday excellence.
Flanner Buchanan-Speedway are handling arrangements. Online condolences and a complete obituary may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 28, 2019