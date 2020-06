Or Copy this URL to Share

Sandra Jean Miller, 58, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 12, 2020. Visitation is Saturday, June 20, 2020, 10am - 12pm with service at 12pm at Greater Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Albertson's Mortuary.









