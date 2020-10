Sandra K. ThomasIndianapolis - Sandra K. Thomas, 80, passed away October 25, 2020. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and retired from Central State Hospital.Visitation will be on Saturday, October 31 from 9-12 PM at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Services are private, but will be livestreamed at 12 PM at ebenezerchurchindy.online.church/. Entombment will be at Washington Park North Cemetery. Donations in Sandra's memory may be made to Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research.She is survived by her husband, Randall Thomas Sr., children, James Kendrick Jr., Pamela Kendrick (Steve), Randall Thomas Jr. (Lana), 9 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.To view the full obituary, tribute video, and share a condolence or memory, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com