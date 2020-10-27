Sandra K. Thomas
Indianapolis - Sandra K. Thomas, 80, passed away October 25, 2020. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and retired from Central State Hospital.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 31 from 9-12 PM at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Services are private, but will be livestreamed at 12 PM at ebenezerchurchindy.online.church/. Entombment will be at Washington Park North Cemetery. Donations in Sandra's memory may be made to Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research. www.stopsarcoidosis.org/donate/
She is survived by her husband, Randall Thomas Sr., children, James Kendrick Jr., Pamela Kendrick (Steve), Randall Thomas Jr. (Lana), 9 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.
To view the full obituary, tribute video, and share a condolence or memory, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
.