Sandra K. Thomas
Sandra K. Thomas

Indianapolis - Sandra K. Thomas, 80, passed away October 25, 2020. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and retired from Central State Hospital.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 31 from 9-12 PM at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Services are private, but will be livestreamed at 12 PM at ebenezerchurchindy.online.church/. Entombment will be at Washington Park North Cemetery. Donations in Sandra's memory may be made to Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research.

www.stopsarcoidosis.org/donate/

She is survived by her husband, Randall Thomas Sr., children, James Kendrick Jr., Pamela Kendrick (Steve), Randall Thomas Jr. (Lana), 9 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.

To view the full obituary, tribute video, and share a condolence or memory, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
